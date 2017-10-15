IN Focus: Young, Donnelly discuss President’s executive order on healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the President's executive order on healthcare impact people here in Indiana?

On this week's edition of IN Focus, we hear from both of Indiana's senators, who have very different views on the debate.

The executive order signed Thursday is part of President Donald Trump’s promise to dismantle Obamacare.

The legislation calls on the administration to develop policies to increase health care competition and choice. It also allows people to buy short-term policies that don't comply with Obamacare's protections for preexisting conditions.

President Trump says this means millions of Americans will get a chance at better health care, but critics warn the order would send a large number of younger, healthier people away Obamacare, increasing costs for those with pre-existing conditions.

"I commend the President for acting and acting boldly," said Young. "What we really need to do is replace the existing system with something that is sustainable."

"My worry about this is that it further weakens the exchanges and so what that does is, for those with preexisting conditions, coverage becomes almost unaffordable," said Donnelly.

Donnelly also issued a statement Friday about the President's decision to end cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies:

“The Administration’s decision to end critical cost-sharing payments is part of an ongoing effort to undermine access to affordable health care. We need to fix the health care system, not make it worse. We should all agree that we want more accessible and affordable health care, and the way to achieve that is by working together. This is about the health and financial well-being of families in Indiana and across the country, and I remain committed to working with Republicans and Democrats to improve health care.”

Young's office did not respond to a request for comment Friday on the President's decision on cost-sharing payments.