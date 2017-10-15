IN Focus: Do crime state disprove liquor stores’ safety argument?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Liquor stores sell to minors at a higher rate than other retailers, perhaps disproving a key argument used to justify the liquor store industry's virtual monopoly on cold beer sales.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star:

An IndyStar analysis of data from excise police compliance checks found liquor stores improperly sold to minors at twice the rate of convenience stores and three times the rate of pharmacies and big-box retailers.

In the video above, we talk with IndyStar statehouse reporter Tony Cook about the cold beer controversy and the proposal to issue licenses to journalists in Indiana.

Republican Rep. Jim Lucas drew up the bill earlier this year and told the IndyStar he may file it to raise a point about his signature issue, gun rights.

Lucas, from Seymour, has been critical of the media’s coverage of his efforts to repeal a state law that requires a permit to carry a handgun.

He has stated reporters, columnists and editorial boards mischaracterize his idea, which is sometimes referred to as “constitutional carry.”

“If I was as irresponsible with my handgun as the media has been with their keyboard, I’d probably be in jail,” Lucas said.