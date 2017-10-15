× Domestic dispute in Lawrence turns violent with one woman shot

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A late night domestic dispute turned violent and has left one woman fighting for her life.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the issue arose in the Spring Valley Mobile Home community near Pendleton Pike and Post Road and where a reported dispute between neighbors began before one of the neighbors produced a gun and started shooting

During the shooting a woman was shot in the head and has been rushed to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made pending the ongoing investigation.