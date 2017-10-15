× 20-year-old killed in a reported home robbery attempt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IMPD are investigating after they arrived at the scene of a reported home robbery attempt on the city’s far east side where a man was shot and killed.

It happened in the 3000 block of Bavarian W Drive, just north of 30th and Mitthoeffer Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a possible self-defense case, stemming from an attempted robbery. The person who fired the shots is cooperating with police.

IMPD says after a review of the crime scene, it was determined that an arrest was not warranted due to a self-defense claim.