Police investigating serious shooting on city’s east side

Posted 4:43 am, October 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46AM, October 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS –A young male victim–possibly a teenager–was shot and critically wounded just after midnight Saturday on the city’s east side, not far from E. 38th St. and Franklin Rd.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators were called to the intersection of Tiffany Dr. and E. Penway St., where a passing motorist reported that a body was lying in the intersection. The unidentified shooting victim had numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body and head, and was transported in very critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police did not find any identification on the victim, but think he could be between 16 and 20 years old. It’s unknown if the victim was on foot or in a vehicle, according to Capt. Harold Turner, who asked anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the immediate area about 12:15 a.m. to call 317.262.TIPS.

While police believe the shooting is an isolated incident, they can’t be certain. The investigation continues.

