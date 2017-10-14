× Man’s body found in west side park

INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body in a west side park Saturday.

Around 5:45 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Olin Ave on the report of a body just off the trail in a wooded area of Olin Park.

That scene is near West Michigan Street and Holt Road.

Police say they arrived to find a deceased person described as a 30-year-old white male.

Investigators say the body had probably been there at least 24 hours.

There were deformities observed on the body, but investigators say they don’t know at this time if they are old or new.

The Marion County coroner and police crime lab were called to the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.