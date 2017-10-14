× From Summer to Fall by Sunday afternoon

After a sunny, Saturday we’ll go from the warmth of Summer to the chill of Fall by Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will bring rain and t-storms by sunrise and we’ll have a breezy, wet Sunday morning.

After the front passes Sunday afternoon temperatures will fall into the 50s by evening.

Behind the cold front we’ll have more fall like weather early next week before a late week warm up.

We’ll have breezy cool weather for race day.

Rain is likely in Indianapolis by dawn.

Rain will continue through the morning.

Rain tapers off, west to east, by lunchtime.

Rain will end by 1pm.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely Sunday.

Temperatures will stay below average through early next week.

It will be cool at the bus stop next week.

Late in the week temperatures will warm up.