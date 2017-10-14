× Colts lose Jack Mewhort to season-ending knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The revolving door continues to spin on the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line room.

Guard Jack Mewhort, a mainstay since 2014, will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list due to a lingering knee issue that has limited his practice time and effectiveness.

“He’s been battling through training camp, a long time,’’ Chuck Pagano said Saturday. “It’s a tough deal for Jack. I hate it. His teammates hate it. They’ve got great respect for him.’’

Mewhort finished last season on IR and required surgery to address a “chondral defect’’ with his left knee. Pagano wasn’t certain the nature of the latest knee issue, but it likely deals with the same knee. Surgery once again is required.

Mewhort, a 2014 second-round draft pick, has started all five games this season, but routinely has been given one day off to rest his knee. He practiced Thursday, but his knee flared up after he watched the Friday morning walk-through. A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed some type of damage and surgery was scheduled.

“He’ll get through it,’’ Pagano said. “We’ll help him get through it.’’

Mewhort’s situation represents the latest significant blow to the offensive line, and necessitates the latest shift.

Center Ryan Kelly broke a bone in his left foot during training camp and missed the first four games. Rookie Deyshawn Bond replaced Kelly, but suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury at Seattle.

Also, starting right tackle Denzelle Good was placed on IR after suffering a torn wrist ligament in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“If you can play the entire season with the same five, that’s pretty rare,’’ said Kelly. “You don’t want to accept (injuries) as a normalcy, but they’re going to happen and you have to move on.

“We’ll be fine come Monday night, but it kind of sucked to hear about Jack. He’s a tough guy and he’ll be back.’’

The overriding issue is how the Colts respond to the latest injury to a front-line player.

The only healthy offensive linemen on the active roster are Le’Raven Clark, Mike Person and rookie Kyle Kalis. Another possibility is elevating guard Ian Silberman to the active roster from the practice squad.

It’s possible Clark, who started approximately a dozen games at guard at Texas Tech, replaces Mewhort. It’s also possible the coaching staff moves right tackle Joe Haeg to guard and puts Clark at tackle.

“That guy is going to do a great job, whoever that is,’’ Kelly insisted.

“Somebody’s going to step in there and play damn good football for us,’’ Pagano said.

“You can look at it as a sign of a test. If you’re weak and you want to throw a pity party for yourself, you’ll say this is a sign that we weren’t supposed to win or weren’t supposed to play good or this wasn’t our year.

“That’s not what these guys are made of. It’s another test. We’ve passed a bunch of them to this point and we’ll pass another one.’’

More medical matters: Tight end Jack Doyle was cleared by an independent neurologist Friday and will play Monday night at Tennessee. He missed the San Francisco game with a concussion.

Also, wideout Chester Rogers continued his comeback from a lingering hamstring injury and, according to Pagano, is “ready to roll.’’

The only players ruled out of the game are quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring).

