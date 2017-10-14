9-year-old Pittsboro burn victim throws out first pitch at UIndy’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pittsboro native Owen Mahan has had quite a year.

The 9-year-old burn victim got a chance to show off his new prosthetic legs and throw out the first pitch at the University of Indianapolis baseball game.

His left leg features his favorite football team, the Colts, and his right leg features the Chicago Cubs.

We first heard of Owen’s story in April, when firefighters gave him credentials to the Fire Department Instructors Conference downtown.

A month later, he was in Chicago to experience a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and got to hang out with the firefighters at the famous station across Waveland Ave. from Wrigley.

Here’s a few pictures from his big day and perfect strike to start off the Greyhounds’ game.