× We have two mild days ahead of us before more storms roll in on Sunday

After some morning fog burns off by mid-morning we will see the SUNSHINE today! Temperatures will be a little warmer as a result and top out in the low-mid 70s.

The weather will be perfect for Football Friday Night tonight with virtually calm winds, clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend with more Fall-like weather returning early next week.

A cold front will bring T-storm chances to the area on Sunday. Spotty T-storms will be possible by the lunch hour.

Expect temperatures to drop in wake of some of those storms on Sunday.

Next week will be sunny with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s with sunshine.