Warmer this weekend

Our weekend will get off to a sunny start. The record high for Saturday afternoon is 86 degrees and we’ll be close to the record.

A cold front will approach and bring a chance for rain t-storms Saturday night through Sunday morning. Late in the day temperatures will fall after the front passes.

Behind the cold front we’ll have more fall like weather early next week.

