Police release booking photo of suspect in apartment gym murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has arrested Cody Weir, 25, of Avon in connection with the Friday morning murder of a 23-year-old woman at an apartment building gym. He is facing a preliminary charge of murder in the death of Carina Rodriguez.

Officers were called to 335 West 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers said the body was discovered on the second level of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

Just before the sun came up, a resident went for an early morning workout, but instead found a woman dead inside the building’s gym and called police.

Later in the day, detectives released video of the man that was arrested in connection with a murder after a woman’s body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

“There were some suspicious injuries. When they examined the body they found things that gave them pause. We called in crime lab and are treating it as a murder investigation,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey.

Police say the woman was not shot. She did show obvious signs of trauma, although investigators wouldn’t say exactly how the victim died. Whatever the cause, those who work and live nearby were stunned by the death.

“I mean I’m kind of shocked to hear that happened to be honest,” said Nicholas French-Seats.

“It’s very odd because this is quiet peaceful place. I didn’t expect this. It’s just crazy this would happen,” said Katie Rigggs.

The death officially marks the third homicide this year in downtown Indianapolis. Only one downtown homicide was recorded in 2016.

“Downtown Indianapolis is probably as safe as any downtown in the country. This is unusual for the area,” said Bailey.

“I mean this is certainly a tragic incident. It’s uncommon for the downtown area which is a safe community,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams.

The apartment complex issued this statement:

“We are aware of a death that earlier today [sic] in the property’s gym. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate. We are also in the process of notifying residents. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends.”

Here is the original surveillance footage police released.