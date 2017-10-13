Police in Johnson County investigate thefts from vehicles possibly linked to ‘Felony Lane Gang’

WHITELAND, Ind. – Investigators in Johnson County released photos of a suspect and vehicle tied to thefts from last weekend.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts happened at Kelsay Farms in Whiteland, a popular location during the fall. It’s located at 6848 N. 250 E., just east of I-65 on the east side of Johnson County.

Sheriff Doug Cox described it as an “unusual location” for a theft. Someone broke the windows of two different vehicles on Oct. 7, stealing $10 in cash from one and a purse from another vehicle that contained credit cards and checks.

The thief used the stolen credit cards at the Walmart on County Line Road and Emerson Avenue. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and the Chevy Tahoe he was driving.

Cox said the Tahoe’s license plate was registered to a New Albany resident; however, when police in New Albany spoke to the plate’s owner, they learned that someone had stolen the license plate from a vehicle in the parking lot at a motel in Lawrence on the weekend before the thefts.

Cox said detectives believe the so-called “Felony Lane Gang” may be responsible for the theft. If that’s the case, the thief probably isn’t local. The group operates out of Florida. In many cases, someone comes from out of state in a rented vehicle, steals a license plate from another car and then puts it on the rental vehicle. They then carry out thefts and use stolen credit cards at area stores or banks.

Cox has previously said that detectives believe the group was active in Johnson County.

They don’t care if they or their vehicles are seen on camera, Cox said. Since they’re usually from out of state, the locals don’t recognize them when police circulate their pictures and the suspects have usually moved on to a different location.

Cox said the sheriff’s office decided to release pictures in this case in the off chance that someone may have seen the Suburban or recognize the man.