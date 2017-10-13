× Noblesville P.D. needing votes following nomination for nationwide K9 grant

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department has been nominated for an Aftermath K9 Grant and is hoping the public adds more votes for them.

If they crack the top five most votes for a department, they will be awarded grants ranging from $1,000-$5,000.

Votes will be tallied after Nov. 7 and the winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on Nov. 10.

“Our K-9 Unit is a vital function in our role as law enforcement professionals and this unit provides weekly, if not daily, dividends to our efforts in combating crime here in the City of Noblesville,” NPD Officer Brandon Brooks said. “Our community is very supportive of our police and we ask for a couple minutes out of your day for the next few weeks to vote for our department to earn a financial grant.”

The department has three K-9 teams with uniquely trained dogs for drug detection and criminal apprehension.

Police said funds can be used in a variety of ways like creating a new K9 unit, canine acquisition, maintenance, purchase of safety equipment and officer training.

To vote for the department, click here.