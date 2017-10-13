× Las Vegas shooter intentionally fired at aviation fuel tanks at airport, police say

LAS VEGAS – Authorities the Las Vegas shooter fired at aviation fuel tanks “with intent” on the night of the mass shooting.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock shot at the fuel tanks at McCarran International Airport near the Mandalay Bay hotel, where he opened fire onto a concert crowd below.

Paddock killed 58 people before shooting himself.

Lombardo says the airport is reviewing safety measures and has contacted experts in fuel storage but that there’s a low probability aviation fuel could be ignited by gunfire.

The sheriff says 45 people injured in the massacre October 1 remain hospitalized in critical condition.

There was an autopsy performed on Stephen Paddock’s brain, but they found nothing unusual during a visual inspection. His brain was shipped to a facility to look for any minute problems.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse says investigators have found no signs that Paddock had ideologies or connections to any groups.