WATCH: IMPD releases video of person of interest in woman’s murder at downtown gym

IMPD releases video of person of interest in woman’s murder at downtown gym

Posted 4:12 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13PM, October 13, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan police have released video of a person of interest in connection with a murder after a woman’s body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

Police say there were obvious signs of trauma on the woman, but they don’t believe she was shot. Detectives expect to know more after an autopsy is completed in the coming days.Officers were called to 335 West 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers said the body was discovered on the second level of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

Detectives have not released any additional information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s