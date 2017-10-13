IMPD releases video of person of interest in woman’s murder at downtown gym

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan police have released video of a person of interest in connection with a murder after a woman’s body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

Police say there were obvious signs of trauma on the woman, but they don’t believe she was shot. Detectives expect to know more after an autopsy is completed in the coming days.Officers were called to 335 West 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers said the body was discovered on the second level of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

Detectives have not released any additional information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).