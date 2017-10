× IMPD investigating pair of armed robberies at Indy Subway locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a suspect after a pair of armed robberies at area Subway locations.

Investigators believe the same man robbed Subway stores at Ditch and 86th and 56th and Emerson Friday morning.

In both cases, he ordered a sandwich, pulled a gun on employees and demanded money. Police said he may be driving a gold Chevrolet Impala.