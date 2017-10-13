× IMPD investigating after woman says she was dragged by tow truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman told an officer early Friday morning that she was dragged by a tow truck.

An IMPD officer was dispatched just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning to the 6400 block of Massachusetts Ave. on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

The woman said a tow truck, allegedly driven by Dehaven Butts, dragged her after she was standing in the open door of the vehicle.

She told police Butts left the scene following the incident.

Police said there were no other witnesses to the incident. The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and sustained road rash to her backside.