Foodie Spotlight: Bread Basket Café and Bakery

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

“Go West, young man, go West”…well, I’m not really that young and I already live West, but let’s go with it anyway. This week we’re headed to Danville, Indiana, the county seat of Hendricks County and the town I call home. Danville is also home to the one of the finest cafés and bakeries the entire state has to offer.

Danville is also home to the one of the finest cafés and bakeries the entire state has to offer. Bread Basket Café and Bakery isn’t your typical small town café; they are serving up some serious culinary fare that is prepared fresh in house every day. They also have a dessert case that is not for the faint of heart (I tend to just stare and drool). They are open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch (plan accordingly).

The café is owned and operated by Judy Sexton and her daughter Jinayla. The mother daughter duo are two of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet, but don’t let that fool you, they are a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. Bread Basket originally opened in Coatesville (an even smaller town) some 12 years ago and then they decided it was time to grow, so they packed up and moved to Danville in 2011. Upon arrival in Danville, they quickly became the talk of the town and are now considered the crown jewel of Danville (I made that up, but it’s fitting).

The café resides in a cozy bungalow house just a couple blocks East of the town square (46 S. Tennessee St. to be exact). The dining area is warm and cozy and the front porch doubles as a perfectly-shaded outdoor seating area. One thing Bread Basket offers, that a lot of their big-city counterparts do not, is small town hospitality. It’s nice to be greeted with a warm smile every once in a while.

Now that we know a little bit about the Bread Basket, let’s talk about what they do best…the food! The menu has an array of delectable breakfast items as well as some fantastic sandwiches and salads for lunch. I’m gonna do my best to only pick four “can’t miss” items, but it will be a challenge:

1. Cinnamon Roll French Toast…The name says it all and I can’t recall a time that I’ve eaten at Bread Basket and not ordered this (and I’ve been a lot!). This is the perfect dish for those that love a little sweet with their breakfast. I live only two blocks from Bread Basket, but I’d drive to Danville, IL for this French toast. 2. Dessert…I’m not going to limit myself to only one dessert here because that just wouldn’t be fair to anyone. I recommend at least 5 minutes of alone time at the dessert case before finalizing that ever-important decision. Speaking of dessert, let me just climb right up here onto this soapbox I just happen to have sitting right next to me…aren’t foodies supposed to be leaders and break convention? Who says we can’t order dessert for breakfast, sounds like something the Dr. Evil might have come up with? It shouldn’t be frowned upon if I want a slice of peanut butter pie with my biscuits and gravy or a piece of blackberry chocolate wine cake with my omelette. Let’s all take a stand and make this “dessert for breakfast movement” a thing. Stepping down now… 3. Peppery Pig Omelette…I googled Peppery Pig hoping to find a cartoon character with that name, but no luck. This omelette has ham, Swiss cheese, onions, peppers and grain mustard (that’s right, grain mustard). The egg is cooked perfectly and the flavors are off the chart. If Peppery the Pig was into food like I’d expect him to be, this omelette would definitely tickle his fancy. 4. B.L.T.E.A….The B.L.T. part is obvious, it’s the E (fried egg) and the A (avocado) that sets it apart from the rest. The two words that come to mind for this sandwich are fresh and hearty. You will not be disappointed with the bacon, I promise!

Thanks for taking a visit to my hometown and to one of my favorite cafés anywhere. If you’re needing a break from the city or even a break from chain restaurants, head West to Danville where the Bread Basket will make you feel at home.

