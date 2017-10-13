Police arrest person of interest after woman’s murder in downtown apartment building’s gym

Dog cries with joy when Air National Guard member returns to her home

Posted 9:20 pm, October 13, 2017, by

EAST HARTFORD --  A dog was filled with love for his human in a cute video recorded as an Air National Guard member returned home from deployment.

Master Sergeant, Lisa Todaro, recently came home from deployment after she was gone for 6 months.

Her dog,  Zeus, is seen standing at the door impatiently wiggling his tail in joy. When Todaro walks through the door, Zeus greets her with licks to face and tears of joy.

A friend of Todaro has noticed she posted the video on her Facebook page and decided to share it with our sister station FOX61.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s