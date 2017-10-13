× Death investigation underway after woman’s body found near downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

Officers were called to 335 W. 9th St. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers at the scene said the body was discovered on the second floor of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

The lower level houses CrossFit Gym, police said. Crime scene tape has been placed at the location.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation, police said.