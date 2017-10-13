× CDC reports obesity at all-time high in America

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Despite our best efforts, obesity is still a major problem in the U.S.

New numbers from the CDC show nearly four in 10 adults are obese. The latest report says almost 40% of adults had a body mass index of 30% or higher in 2015-2016. That’s a 30% increase from the previous report in 2000.

The latest numbers also show childhood obesity rose by roughly 34%.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the state’s obesity percentage in the past five years has gone up as well.

2012=31.4%

2013=31.8%

2014=32.7%

2015=31.3%

2016=32.5%

IU Health Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Don Selzer believes people don’t understand what good nutrition looks like and often try to lose weight the wrong way.

“Not one diet works for everybody. And not one approach for physical activity works for everybody. It needs to be tailored. It needs to be individualized. And unfortunately people maybe don’t have the time, the willingness, to commit to learning what’s best for them individually.”

To begin your road to good health, doctors recommend having a talk with your primary care physician about good nutrition, get active any way you can, and watch you portions.