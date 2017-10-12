× Teen arrested after social media threats directed at Peru Junior High School

PERU, Ind. – Police in Peru arrested a juvenile after they said Peru Junior High School was the target of threats made via social media on Monday.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call of threats being made by the juvenile at the school. After an investigation, officers learned the suspect made the threats on social media Monday.

The threats were aimed to harm students when they return back from fall break.

Authorities located the male juvenile and and took him into custody within an hour. Police said they learned he had access to firearms and a search warrant was later executed to obtain any firearms which the teen had access to.

After conducting witness interviews, the teen was placed in a juvenile detention center and charged with intimidation and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Police said at no time were any Peru Community School students in any danger thanks to the individuals who reported the incident to police.

While there is no reason to believe that there is a current threat to any students at any Peru Community Schools, parents and students should expect to see police presence in and around the schools on Monday when students return from fall break.