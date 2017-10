× Police investigate fatal shooting on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Rural Street around 10:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Police say a man was shot and died from his injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is made available.