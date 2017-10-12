× Police in Bedford searching for two suspects accused of credit card fraud at Walmart

BEDFORD, Ind. – Police in Bedford are searching for a man and female believed to have performed credit card fraud at a Walmart.

The man was wearing a “Captain America” sweatshirt, has a tattoo on his right hand and had a fade haircut.

The woman was wearing a black shirt, black bandana, jeans and a black jacket.

Police said they are accused of using multiple fraudulent credit cards to make purchases at Walmart.

If you know their identities and would like submit a tip, click here.