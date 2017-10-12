× New law prohibits Indiana deer hunters from using rifles on public land

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana DNR posted updated information regarding recent legislation that affects the use of rifles during deer hunting season.

Due to House Enrolled Act 1415 that was passed earlier this year by the Indiana General Assembly, hunters can no longer use rifles when hunting deer on public land, according to the DNR. The DNR says “public land” includes both state and federal property. Before the change was made this year, the use of rifles was legal on public land.

It’s still legal to use a muzzleloader, shotgun or handgun on public land.

As far as private land goes, HEA1415 allows some additional rifle cartridges to be used.

Below is a summary of rifle requirements for hunting deer on private land:

The rifle must have a barrel length of at least 16 inches

The rifle cartridges must have a cartridge case length of least 1.16 inches and have a maximum case length of 3 inches

The cartridge must fire a bullet with a diameter that is .243 inches (same as 6mm) or larger

A hunter may not possess more than 10 such cartridges for each of these rifles while hunting deer

These new rifle cartridges may only be used on private land

Full metal jacketed bullets are illegal

The new rifle cartridges may be used during the youth deer season, deer firearms season, special antlerless firearm season (where open), and deer reduction season (in deer reduction zones where local ordinances allow the use of a firearm from the start of the regular firearms season through the end of the following January). A complete list of rifle cartridges now legal under HEA 1415 can be found here.

The 2017-2018 deer hunting season starts November 18 for firearms. You can find the complete season schedule here.