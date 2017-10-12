× Jury finds Grant County man guilty of molesting 13-year-old in 2016

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Swayzee man has been found guilty of molesting a 13-year-old girl in June of 2016.

Grant County’s prosecuting attorney says 43-year-old Anthony Gibson was convicted of the level 4 felony Thursday night. He could face up to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Gibson put his hands up the teen’s shorts while she was sleeping. When the girl tried to leave, Gibson called police to say someone had just broken into his house and touched the girl, court documents stated. That night, police and a K9 found no evidence anyone else ever stepped foot on the property.

In Sept. of 2016, this case sparked outrage amongst parents with kids at the Oak Hill United School Corporation. They were upset that Gibson was still attending school functions, where the victim was.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Todd has revoked his Gibson’s, citing the “severity” of the crime. He will remain in the Grant County Jail until his sentencing.