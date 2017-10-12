Indianapolis Zoo captures adorable lemurs eating out of pumpkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ring-tailed lemurs got in on some of the Halloween fun at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Zookeepers placed some of the animals’ favorite treats, raisins and baby food, inside jack-o’-lanterns. The results were adorable.

The zoo placed iON cameras inside the pumpkins to record the furry primates as they devoured the food.

The zoo is currently home to a troop of seven lively lemurs, including two juvenile males born this spring.

Humans can join the Halloween festivities during ZooBoo. The event continues every Thursday through Sunday in October and features all-new experiences inside Pumpkin Town. Click here to learn more.