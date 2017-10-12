× Here comes the sun

Clouds and fog will stay overnight but skies will clear Friday morning. We’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunny skies will prevail this weekend we’ll enjoy near record highs Saturday.

A cold front will approach Sunday and bring a chance for rain t-storms. Late in the day temperatures will fall after the front passes.

Behind the cold front we’ll have more fall like weather early next week.

So far this fall has been mild and dry.

We’ll have a cool morning at the bus stop.

Visibility will be near zero Friday morning.

Clouds will linger through Friday morning.

Skies will clear by Friday afternoon.

We’ll have near record highs this weekend.

Showers and a few t-storms are likely Sunday.

Cooler air arrives next week.