× Authorities: 4 arrested in Sharpsville on drug charges

SHARPSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Howard County arrested four people after Howard County Probation Officers requested assistance from police completing a probation home visit.

Tipton police were contacted and arrived to the 100 block of S. East St. in Sharpsville to assist with the home visit.

Police said they located several individuals inside the residence and multiple violations were addressed.

Robert Blackburn, 57, of Sharpsville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.

James Hubbard, 51, Hunter Beck, 24, and Stephanie Sutherlin, 29, all of Kokomo, were arrested for criminal summons for possession of paraphernalia.

Blackburn was transported to the Tipton County Jail and police said the other three were released from the scene.