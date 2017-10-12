Another cool gray day today followed by more summer-like temperatures returning for the weekend

Posted 6:40 am, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, October 12, 2017

After a foggy start, we're going to keep the clouds ALL day today. The afternoon hours will be dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Other than some fine mist this morning, the rest of the day will be dry, and therefore rain totals through tonight will be around trace amounts.

After today we're in for a BIG warm up! Sunshine will return Friday afternoon, after a foggy start, and continue through Saturday.  We'll see highs in the 80s both days this weekend, but that warmth won't last long.

Saturday will be completely dry. We'll see a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon, with falling temperatures late in the day.

Early next week will feel like Fall, with morning lows in the 40s and day time highs in the 60s with sunshine from Monday to Wednesday.

 

