Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders says husband resembles police sketch, but not suspect’s photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- While Daniel Nations remains behind bars in Colorado, his wife is spoke exclusively with CBS4 about her husband being named a person of interest in the Delphi double murders.

Katelyn Nations says she does think her husband looks like the sketch of the murder suspect released by police.

“I have been with Daniel for six years now and looking at that picture…there is a lot of similarities,” she said.

When asked if she thought her husband was connected to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, she said she couldn't say for sure one way or the other.

“Honestly I do not want to say that I can see him doing it or not,” said Katelyn.

The teen girls were murdered on Feb. 13. We know Nations was living homeless in Indiana at the time and checked in with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14, as was required of him as a homeless sex offender.

It's still unclear where Nations was the day of the murders.

“I had an ultrasound that day and I’m pretty sure he came with me…but I’m not 100% sure,” said Katelyn, who also noted Nations did not have access to her car on Feb. 13.

She was the one who drove him to check in with police on the following day.

“February 14, when he went for his check in for his registration…I’m the person who drove him. So I know he checked in,” she said.

Katelyn claims Nations knew about the Delphi murders because they watched news coverage of the killings together.

“I remember watching it with him and just sitting there and shaking my head and I said, 'Can you believe this crap?' He said, 'No that is disgusting,'” said Katelyn.

Although she sees a resemblance in the sketch, she says the picture of the suspect walking on the bridge in Delphi does not match.

“Not something my husband would wear. The dark blue jacket he did not have, he does not wear a hat like that. He only wears baseball caps,” said Katelyn.

She says she did not know of a possible Delphi connection until her husband was behind bars at the El Paso County Jail in Colorado.

“Even everything that I have been through with Daniel…I did not think he was somebody that I thought could do something of this magnitude,” said Katelyn.

Indiana State Police say Nations is one of the hundreds that they have interviewed in connection to the Delphi case. They said they had no information that would either exclude or include him as a suspect in the murders.

Nations remains behind bars at a county jail in Colorado on unrelated charges.