× Two cloudy days ahead of us with 80s returning this weekend

We will have more clouds than sun today along with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for the second half of the morning and we will make it back into the low 60s by the early afternoon.

We’ll keep an isolated shower/patchy drizzle chance through the 5pm drive, however we will see more dry time than wet with cloudy skies.

Rain totals through tonight will be under 0.1″.

Thursday will be a repeat performance of today with early morning fog, followed by overcast skies and an isolated shower chance. This will be followed by a nice warm up by the weekend.

Saturday will be dry and warm. On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 80 early in the day but some stronger thunderstorms will roll through during the afternoon.

Those storms on Sunday will cool us back off into the 60s by early next week.