Police: Man used hammer to break into rent drop box at Speedway apartments

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police in Speedway are working to identify a man caught on camera stealing money orders from an apartment complex.

The Speedway Police Department said the man used a hammer and sticky pads to remove money orders from a rent drop box around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2017.

Police said they’re withholding the name of the apartment complex for the time being. Surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.