INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northeast side.

At around 10:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of 40th St. and Emerson Ave. on a report of shots fired.

Police confirm the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest is reportedly being sought driving a gold car with a rear spoiler.

We will update with more information once it becomes available.