PHOTOS: Toyota unveils TY Hilton-themed ‘Ghost Edition’ 2018 Camry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Central Indiana Toyota dealers teamed up with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton to design a custom Camry with the wideout’s nickname.

Hilton, who wears number 13, is often called “The Ghost” by fans and teammates. He helped design 13 “Ghost Edition” cars to commemorate the launch of the 2018 Camry.

This is Toyota’s ninth year as the official vehicle of the Colts.

The Ghose Edition Camrys include features like TY ghost emblems, number 13 badging, blue interior and exterior lights, headrests with Hilton’s signature on them and 20-inch wheels and tires.

“We wanted to test the creative talent of one of the Colts best so we let TY Hilton loose and let him add his creative touch to this new 2018 Camry,” said O’Brien Toyota president Pat O’Brien.

Eleven of the cars will go to each of the central Indiana Toyota dealers to be sold. Hilton gets to take one home, and the other one is up for grabs in a sweepstakes.

You can enter to win a one-year lease of the TY-themed Camry here. The winner will have the option to buy the car at the end of the lease period. The contest runs through Jan. 2, 2018.