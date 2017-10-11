One more cloudy day ahead before sunshine returns
Thursday morning will start with dense fog and some school delays will be possible. Skies will stay cloudy and we’ll have a few sprinkles during the day. Clouds will linger Thursday evening and skies will clear by Friday morning.
We’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday and sunshine will give us near record highs over the weekend.
A cold front will approach Sunday and bring a chance for t-storms late in the day.
Behind the cold front we’ll have more fall like weather early next week.
So far October is off to a wet start.
We still need more rain.
