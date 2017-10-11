× October 7th tornado near Sunman, Indiana

The National Weather Service in Wilmington OH has confirmed a tornado from Saturday night’s storms.Tornado struck near Sunman in Ripley and Dearborn counties in Indiana on October 7, 2017. The (EF-0) tornado touched down at 9:05pm with maximum wind speeds estimated at 65-70 mph. The tornado’s width was 100 yard and the storm path was 2.7 miles long. There were no injuries or fatalities associated with the tornado.

The first evidence of damage and therefor the determined start of the touchdown track was on the westernmost end of Industrial Drive

near Sunman. Trees of 4 to 5 inches in diameter were snapped about halfway up the trunks.

At one property on Industrial Drive, barn doors were damaged by the tornado. At another property on the same road, a trailer was

pushed off its foundation. Tree damage was also observed along Industrial Drive, extending to properties on Brick Yard Drive.

On Meridian Street about a half mile south of Sunman, a tractor-trailer was damaged by the tornado. Several trees were observed to be damaged in a wooded area east of Meridian Street and north of Edgewood Lane.

The tornado is believed to have crossed the Ripley/Dearborn county line in the vicinity of N Dearborn Road.

The most significant structural damage was observed at a property on Kruse Lane in Dearborn County. A barn had its roof partially

removed and several walls were damaged. According to the resident at this location, metal roofing from the barn was found about

three-quarters of a mile away, and insulation was carried as much as four miles downwind. There was also tree damage found at this

location.

The last visible sign of damage and presumed end point of the tornado path was about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Fackler and North Dearborn Roads. There were 4 to 6 inch diameter tree limbs down in this location.