Lawrence police make arrest in stabbing death on Christmas Eve

Posted 1:32 pm, October 11, 2017, by

Bryan Williams

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on December 24, 2016.

Gerald Edwards, 42, was found in the passenger seat of a white Cadillac at Iron Rock Road and Shale Lane, near 75th and Carroll Road. Authorities say he suffered multiple stab wounds, and he died at the scene.

Police interviewed the driver of the Cadillac, 45-year-old Bryan Williams. He initially told investigators he and Edwards were confronted by several individuals in a truck in an apparent road race incident.

Police later discovered eyewitnesses who observed a fight between two men at the intersection of State Road 32 and State Road 38 in Noblesville.

Analysis of evidence recovered at that scene indicated the presence of Edwards’ and Williams’ DNA. A folding pocketknife was recovered near the location where Edwards was discovered in the vehicle in the area of 75th and Carroll Rd. Williams’ DNA was on the knife.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday. He faces a preliminary charge of murder. A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutors Office in the next few days.

