IKEA opens its doors in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Bring on the Swedish meatballs! Two years after IKEA announced they were coming to Indiana, hundreds of people are lined up to celebrate its grand opening.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and IKEA executives are at the store to welcome customers for the big day. There won’t be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, that’s because the Swedish company commemorates each store opening with a log-sawing ceremony.

“Under Swedish custom, sawing a log helps bring good luck to a new home and its future guests,” explains Joseph Roth, IKEA public affairs manager for U.S. expansion. “So, that’s how we inaugurate IKEA stores.”

Customers began lining up at the store two days ago in hopes of getting one of the big prize giveaways. The first 45 adults in line get a free sofa, and the next 100 adults in line get a free armchair. Also, the first 100 children in line get a free heart-shaped stuff toy.

The store is located just south of the East 116th Street exit on Interstate 69, and it’s 296,000 square feet, which is about the size of five football fields.