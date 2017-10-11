× Holcomb signs executive order naming I-865 after Hoosier WWII veteran, entrepreneur

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday naming Interstate 865 after a Hoosier veteran and businessman.

Fred M. Fehsenfeld Sr., a lifelong Hoosier and founder of The Heritage Group, will lend his name to road for the “Fred M. Fehsenfeld Sr. Highway.”

Fehsenfeld enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 18 and served in World War II, flying 86 missions in Europe. He received three Silver Clusters and Silver Stars and served in the Indiana Air National Guard after his service in the Army concluded.

Located in Indianapolis, The Heritage Group is involved in energy sales and marketing, environment services, chemical refining and more, according to the governor’s office.

Fehsenfeld has supported innovations in the energy field throughout his life, establishing the Fehsenfeld Family Head of Environmental & Ecological Engineering and the Purdue Energy Fund at his alma mater of Purdue University.

“In recognition of his remarkable contributions, and lifetime of service and dedication, not only to the State of Indiana but also to our country, it is appropriate to honor and recognize Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Sr., by naming U.S. Interstate Highway 865 after him,” the executive order reads in part.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has marked I-865, which connects I-65 and I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, with signs reflecting the new name.

You can find the governor’s executive order here.