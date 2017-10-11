‘Geek Squad’ driver walks away with scratches after load of gravel pours onto vehicle

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A 26-year-old walked away with only minor scratches after a load of gravel poured on top of a “Geek Squad” vehicle in Miami County.

Indiana State Police say that person was driving northbound on US 31 near SR 218 when a dump truck going southbound ran a red light and sideswiped the Prius at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the crash sent the contents of the truck on top of the vehicle, crushing parts of its roof.

The driver of Prius was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck was ticketed for disregarding a red light.