Former IU ballet teacher sentenced to probation following sexual assault case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A former IU lecturer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he plead guilty to criminal confinement following being accused of sexual assault in 2016.

Guo Ping Wang was sentenced to two years of probation following a guilty plea for criminal confinement.

He was fired from the university back in May of 2016 following an assault that was reported to campus police on March 28.

According to his online bio, Wang is a native of China who studied ballet at the Ballet Department of the Shanghai Dance School and in the graduate program at the Jacobs School of Music. He has served on the faculty of the School of Ballet Chicago and as a guest teacher and coach for the Indiana University Ballet Theater.

An IU Spokesperson gave the following statement after Wang’s employment was terminated last year:

“We felt that the facts in this case and the fact it was a faulty member really necessitated us to come forward regardless the student would file the report. we felt that we needed to.”

They went on to say:

“”Sexual assault has no place on our campus, or any campus, and any act of violence on the part of an employee against a student is especially egregious,” said Indiana University Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel said. “The university intends to work with authorities to vigorously pursue this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Wang’s sexual battery charge was dismissed, it is unclear at this time if he has gained employment at another university since the allegation.