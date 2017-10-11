× FBI Indianapolis seeks public’s help to identify woman in child exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FBI officials in Indianapolis are asking the public to help them stop a child predator by identifying a woman.

Authorities say the woman, known only as Jane Doe 39, can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited. The FBI believes she may have critical information pertaining to the investigation.

The video obtained by the FBI is believed to have been produced before April 2016.

Jane Doe 39 is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair. When the video was produced, she was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress.

In the video, the woman can be heard speaking Vietnamese. The FBI has released some of that audio:

Anyone who can identify this woman or has pertinent information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Selecting option 9 and then 4 will allow callers to leave tips.