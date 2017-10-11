Family-owned Caplinger’s Fresh Catch brings a taste of the coast to newest location in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – What do you get when you combine a fish market, a restaurant and a family with plenty of passion and over a century of experience?

You get Caplinger’s Fresh Catch.

Here, at their newest location in Whitestown at 6685 Whitestown Pkwy Whitestown, Indiana 46075, they receive seven or eight deliveries of fresh seafood each day. With a top-notch selection, it’s easy to see why local Yelpers rated them the No. 1 place to eat in the state of Indiana in 2016.

“We have product that’s as good or better than what you’ll find even on the coasts,” says owner Andrew Caplinger.

Finding truly fresh seafood in the heart of the Midwest doesn’t sound easy, but Caplinger and his family are making it possible. With 125 years of combined experience, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch is a family-owned business making a name for itself in central Indiana.

“Ever since they started at their Shadeland location they’ve actually in 2016 were the No. 1 rated restaurant on Yelp in the state,” says Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

They have three locations: the original at 7460 Shadeland Avenue, Noblesville, and now here in the Whitestown/Zionsville area.

Although they are a fish market at heart, Caplinger’s still offers plenty of delicious made-to-order options out of their own kitchen. Some of their most popular items include their lobster rolls and smoked tuna salad.

“We’re smoking anywhere from 4 to 500 pounds of sashimi grade tuna every week just to make our tuna salad,” Caplinger says.

But if seafood isn’t you thing, no worries.

“We’ve got an amazing pork tenderloin, smoked brisket, of course our chicken sandwiches, just different things like that,” he adds.

And don’t forget the sides.

“They have fried okra, their key lime pie is very popular, hush puppies, so all those classic dishes that you think of pairing well with fresh fish, they’ve got them here,” says Smith.

What really sets them apart, though, is their expertise. If you want to buy fresh fish and cook it yourself, they have all the advice you’ll need.

“We have not only a great product, we have the people behind it to be able to give you the knowledge to make sure that when you’re taking home and expensive piece of fish or whatever it might be, that you know how to prepare it,” says Caplinger.

So what’s next for Caplinger’s?

Expansion, of course.

In 2019, they are looking to open their next location in the Mass Ave area when Hendricks Property Group Redevelops the old Coke Bottling Plant.

