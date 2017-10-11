Dealing with data breaches and protecting your personal information

Posted 1:42 pm, October 11, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - With card breaches, most of the time the biggest concern is with fraudulent transactions being conducted which can drain your account or add to your credit card balance. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly,  joins us to discuss steps to take when a card or personal information is hacked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s