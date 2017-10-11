× Coroner: Woman who died in Howard County wrong way crash was under influence of alcohol

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – After an investigation, authorities have concluded that alcohol played a factor in the death of a Kokomo woman who died in a wrong way crash.

Amber Watson, 29, died the morning of Sept. 17 after police were dispatched the the area of US 31 near the overpass for Markland Ave. and SR 22 on reports of a wrong way driver and car accident.

She reportedly hit a semi truck, driven by David Peterkin, 68, of Florida, head-on and was pronounced dead at the scene. Peterkin was airlifted to the hospital where he was later released.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Watson had a BAC level of .138 and she was traveling at a high rate of speed while southbound in the northbound lanes.

They also said Watson had been involved in a text message conversation prior to the accident.

The Kokomo Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Kokomo Fire Department and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.