Report: Colts planning to expand training complex on northwest side

Posted 12:42 pm, October 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, October 11, 2017

Exterior of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts want to expand their training facility on the city’s northwest side, our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star report.

The Colts training complex, called the  Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, is located at 7001 West 56th Street. The Star, citing Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward, reports the team wants to expand player areas, including the locker room, training room, equipment room and strength and conditioning area.

The expansion will also include a new outdoor turf field to add to the two natural grass fields and indoor turf field already in place. A new pavilion/cafeteria is also being planned, according to the Star.

The construction would start after the end of this season. The Star says the team would pay for the expansion, but a dollar figure was not provided.

