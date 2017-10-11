× Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after game-winning kick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A game-winning kick and three other field goals earned Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

It’s the 17th time in his career that Vinatieri has won the award—the most by any player in NFL history.

Vinatieri hit four field goals against the San Francisco 49ers, including a 51-yard kick that won the game in overtime for Indy. He also connected on field goals of 52, 38 and 23 yards and added a pair of extra points.

The game winner was the 27th of Vinatieri’s long career. He’s made 24 game-winning field goals in the regular season in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime and 10 such kicks in overtime, both NFL records.

The 51-yarder also moved him into second place in NFL history for total career field goals made with 539.

That’s not the only milestone in the Colts kicker’s sights. He’s the third player in NFL history to accumulate more than 2,400 career points (Morten Andersen, 2,544, and Gary Anderson, 2,434). In addition, he hit two field goals of 50+ yards in the same game for the third time in his career (2013 at San Diego and 2016 vs. Chicago).

He’s now tied with George Blanda for third-most career field goal attempts in history with 639.

Vinatieri is the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season. Last year, he was named Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 and also received AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors for October.