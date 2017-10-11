Alexandria-Monroe High School helps girl fulfill wish to become princess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. - Susie Clark is a princess…and not just because she was named honorary homecoming princess at Alexandria-Monroe High School. Susie was a princess long before she put on her tiara and rode in a convertible.

"You could be having the worst day and Susie just gets you laughing and gives you a hug and lets you know how much you're loved," said her father, Michael Clark.

Susie lives with pulmonary and aortic stenosis and Williams Syndrome. It’s condition that affects her muscles and her development. She’s already had three open heart surgeries, so it’s a an understatement to call her a survivor.

"They actually told us when she was eight months old, they said enjoy her because they didn't expect her to live a year," said her mom, Jennifer Clark.

Susie’s wish was to be a princess for a day . It’s a wish her school district was happy to fulfill.

"We always talk about being a school family here. She's one of our kids. To be able to do something to make her day better is one of the things we do here," said Assistant Principal Scott Zent.

The school made her grand marshal of the homecoming parade…let her take out the game ball for the football game. But Susie created as much joy as she was given on this day.

“Susie defies the odds of what a disablity is...she keeps fighting."